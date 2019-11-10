The Beach Boys Are At War. Again.

Brian Wilson has hit out at Mike Love's plans for a Beach Boys performance at Reno, Nevada’s Safari Club International Convention.

The convention supports trophy hunting, and has previously been protested by organisations such as the Humane Society.

Decried by animal rights groups, the Convention is held annually in Reno, Nevada with this year's guest speaker being Donald Trump Jr.

Mike Love intends to bring the Beach Boys to the event for a live performance, a move Brian Wilson objects to.

The pair tour separately, although - confusingly enough - there are more actual Beach Boys in Brian's line up than Mike's.

Brian Wilson writes: "This organization supports trophy hunting, which both [bandmate Al Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to..."

Mike Love in turn replied: "We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans..."

This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition at https://t.co/vOUtJDq6t2 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.