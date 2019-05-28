Australian group The Avalanches seem to be teasing something new.

The band are famously slow-working, with their sample-delic debut 'Since I Left You' landing in 2000.

It took the group some 16 years, however, to craft a follow up, with 'Wildflower' arriving in 2016.

This new social media burst saw The Avalances delete previous posts, replacing it with an image of a swirling galaxy.

The message reads: “After we die, what then? We will always love you...”

Billboards around Australia have also appeared, with fans being directed to https://wwaly.earth/ .

While there, you can check out images from the depths of outer space, while The Avalanches' name is spelled out in Morse code.

What could it be? Guess time will tell, but we hope it doesn't result in another 16 year wait.

