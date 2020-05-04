The Avalanches Detail New Album 'We Will Always Love You'

Australian beat team The Avalanches have laid out plans for new album 'We Will Always Love You'.

The full length lands on December 11th, and it matches a host of collaborations to some cosmic themes.

Available to pre-order now, the duo have shared a pair of stunning new songs.

'Music Makes Me High' is a beatific return, an ode to the transformative impact that songwriting can have.

'Take Care In Your Dreaming' is a real standout, featuring Sampa The Great, Clash cover star Denzel Curry, and legendary Bristol rap aesthete Tricky.

