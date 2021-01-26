The Aubreys, Lunar Vacation Combine For 'No Offerings'

The Aubreys combine with Lunar Vacation on new single 'No Offerings'.

It's the group's first collaboration, and follows their excellent debut EP in 2020 .

Actor Finn Wolfhard is a member, and he helped piece together the video for the brand new single.

Out now, 'No Offerings' is a neat piece of indie pop, with atmospheric elements of opaque psychedelia.

The single was pieced together during lockdown, and this sense of isolation permeates the ghostly song and its accompanying video.

Finn Wolfhard comments:

“We were looking for a way to do a video for the song without being in the same room all together. So I did some research on animated videos in the public domain. I found this video, and thought it was really great. Clay Frankel of the band Twin Peaks was the person to tell me to invert the colors and make it look trippy and weird to make it a little more interesting. I’m excited for people to see it!”

Check it out now.

