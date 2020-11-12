The Antlers Announce New Album 'Green To Gold'

The Antlers will release new album 'Green To Gold' on March 26th.

The band released a pair of singles in 2020 - 'Wheels Roll Home' and 'It Is What It Is' - and this new work follows in that sequence.

Out in March via Transgressive, 'Green To Gold' is trailed by new song 'Solstice', which is "a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer".

Peter Silberman describes it as channelling "innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see..."

"But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated."

Online now, it's a gorgeous, stirring return, it's melancholic nostalgia stirring without succumbing to inertia.

Directors Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup link once more with The Antlers for the new video, working alongside world-renowned contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

Tune in now.

