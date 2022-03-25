The Amazons Launch New Album 'How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?'

The Amazons have laid out plans for incoming album 'How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?' alongside brand new single 'Bloodrush'.

The band's debut album went Top 10, a feat they matched on 2019 follow-up 'Future Dust'.

The Reading four-piece return with Album No. 3 this year, with 'How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?' set to be released on September 2nd.

Produced by Jim Abbiss, the first sign of the incoming LP is online now.

A forceful return, 'Bloodrush' finds the indie rock band on fiery form, a blistering piece of rock-leaning songwriting.

Speaking on the track, frontman Matt Thomson explains: “The verses are all about communicating with my girlfriend - I’d had enough of the monotony of waiting to see her. We finally met up in Mexico, quarantined for two weeks together, then spent two wonderful months together in LA. I came home and went straight to Jamie Hartmann’s place where we captured the rush of what I’d just been through. It’s about whatever it is you never want to live without and the joy of being given it back.”

This desire to explore more intimate topics has resulted in a new direction for the quartet. The upcoming release is set to be their brightest, most celebratory release to date.

“I said to the boys, enough with the darkness,” Thomson says. “As cheesy as it sounds, I wanted to make music that was a force for good, after everything we’ve all been through. It’s easily our most joyous album - sonically we set out to celebrate the return of real life and the communal experience of being back at shows.”

Tune in now.

The Amazons will release new album 'How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?' on September 2nd.

