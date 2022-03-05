The Afghan Whigs Announce New Album 'How Do You Burn?'

The Afghan Whigs will release new album 'How Do You Burn?' on September 9th.

The record kicked off in the aftermath of the pandemic, with the band's songwriter Greg Dulli forced to abandon plans to tour his solo record 'Random Desire'.

Contacting other voices, a new Afghan Whigs album gradually came into being, constructed across a 14 month period.

Largely constructed in isolation, the album was recorded in sites as far apart as New Jersey and California.

The late Mark Lanegan sings backup on two songs, even gave the album its title - a close friend of Greg Dulli, the two recorded as The Gutter Twins.

New song 'The Getaway' is online now -

Tracklisting:

I’ll Make You See God

The Getaway

Catch A Colt

Jyja

Please, Baby, Please

A Line Of Shots

Domino and Jimmy

Take Me There

Concealer

In Flames

