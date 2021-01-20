The Actions Channel Self-Belief In New Single 'Flourish'

The Actions have shared their exploratory new single 'Flourish' in full.

The song is the title cut of their new album, one that restored the band to their Bristol roots.

The record was largely self-produced in the city, before being completed at Invada Studios alongside Stu Matthews.

Matching Vangelis style synths to brooding song structures, the song cycle focusses on escape, change, and personal growth.

The title track airs through Clash, and - so the band tell us - it "summarises the whole album in one song, as fear is instead replaced by strength and hope."

"It’s an exhortation and an encouragement in believing in yourself and enjoying the gift of life once again, now that fears seem to fade out. To flourish is an active process. Most of the times you need to find out what is deceiving your sight, what is making you feel bad, and let your heart rule against what your mind is telling you."

"It’s great to know your loved ones are around you and ready to help, but the whole process is something you need to do on your own in order to save yourself and carry on."

Packed with atmosphere, The Actions play on light and shade, allowing moments of pure inspiration to puncture the gloom.

Tune in now.

'Flourish' is out on February 15th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.