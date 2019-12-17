The Academic Release New Single 'Acting My Age'

Irish indie sensations The Academic have shared new single 'Acting My Age'.

The band are huge in their home country, with 2018's debut 'Tales From The Backseat' sending them into the stratosphere.

A new EP lands on July 10th, and it could be the moment that the four-piece crack the UK.

New single 'Acting My Age' is a bold, addictive return, with Kaiser Chiefs’ Nick Hodgson at the controls.

Crisp guitar pop that is unafraid to be outgoing and ambition, it features frontman Craig Fitzgerald on preening form.

Check out 'Acting My Age' below.

