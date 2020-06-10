The 1975's Matty Healy Working On Solo Project

The 1975 singer Matty Healy is seemingly working on a solo project.

2019 brought two albums by the Manchester band within 12 months, alongside a hectic touring schedule.

With the pandemic halting their plans, it seems that Matty Healy is working on something under his own name.

The truth was revealed by his mother Denise Welch, who took time out from her COVID relating debates to update fans on her son.

Speaking to OK! Magazine , she said: "Matthew is working on a solo project. I've got two boys in the entertainment industry. It's a nightmare but I'm proud of them both. I'm very lucky that my boys have both got good heads on their shoulders."

Matty Healy performed The 1975's 'Be My Mistake' on IG Live last week.

Photo Credit: Lauren McDermott

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.