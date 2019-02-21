The 1975 Will Release New Single 'Frail State Of Mind' On Thursday

The 1975 will release new single 'Frail State Of Mind' later this week.

The band's new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' will be released in February 2020, and the countdown is on for another blast of material.

Following a summer of colossal live engagements, new single 'Frail State Of Mind' is set to drop on Thursday (October 24th).

Here's Matty Healy with the news...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.