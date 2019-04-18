The 1975 Will Only Play Festivals With A Progressive Gender Split

The 1975 will only play festivals with a progressive split on gender, singer Matty Healy has stated.

The issue is a perennial discussion point during the festival season, with many arguing that live booking lags behind in terms of representation and gender parity.

Reading and Leeds festival unveiled its full line up to a mixture of dismay and criticism, with a photoshopped line up poster featuring a paltry amount of female-identifying acts quickly going viral.

The discussion deepened online, with Guardian journalist Laura Snapes making a number of prescient comments.

The 1975 singer Matty Healy read out a portion of Laura Snapes' observations on her experiences as a woman in the music industry at the BRITs last year, and he entered the conversation.

Challenged to make a stand, the frontman agreed - and from now on The 1975's festival bookings will come with a clause that commits the promoter to take a more progressive stance on the gender split in their line up.

Take this as me signing this contract - I have agreed to some festivals already that may not adhere to this and I would never let fans down who already have tickets. But from now I will and believe this is how male artist can be true allies https://t.co/1eaZG2hEze — (@Truman_Black) February 12, 2020

Point is that Reading and Leeds with more women would be honestly the best festival in the world that place is vibeyyy. Let’s not judge people and give the benefit of the doubt that people are going to start to listening I can feel the change !! — (@Truman_Black) February 12, 2020

Yeah fuck knows and I’m sure my agents are having kittens right now but times up man people need to act and not chat thanks for the kick up the arse snapes you’re making a difference https://t.co/ykp2k4kiMx — (@Truman_Black) February 12, 2020

