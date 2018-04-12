The 1975 To Sell Special Cassette At Independent Label Market In London

The 1975 are set to sell a special limited edition cassette at this weekend's Independent Label Market.

The event brings together all of your favourite independent labels, swapping their desks for stalls and selling their wares directly to fans.

Returning to London this weekend, the Independent Label Market takes place at King’s Cross’ Canopy Market on December 15th and 16th.

Dirty Hit will be helming a stall of their very own, with The 1975 dubbing a special cassette for the occasion.

New song '102' was previously only available in Japan, but 1000 copies of the cassette will go on sale at the event this weekend.

The cassette will be on sale on December 15th, and it's part of a slew of exclusives taking place across the market.

So, best head down then! Independent Label Market takes place on December 15th and 16th.

For tickets to the latest shows by The 1975 click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.