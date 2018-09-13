The 1975 Share New Song 'Sincerity Is Scary'

The 1975 channel boom bap hip-hop production and jazz vibes on new song 'Sincerity Is Scary'.

The band's incoming album 'A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships' drops on November 30th, with each new song seeming to showcase a different side to the band.

'Sincerity Is Scary' is online now, and it finds Matty Healey's whispered vocal moving across a beat that recalls hip-hop's boom-bap era.

With those billowing trumpet lines there are shades of A Tribe Called Quest or Gangstarr, but filtered through a 1975 lens.

"You try and mask your pain in the most post-modern way," Matty sings, "It's just a self-referential way that stops you having to be human".

The single aired on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show, with Matty telling the host that the song "is about me trying to denounce all of that post-modern fear of like being real, you know? Like irony first, irony first. Make sure you’re ironic because then you can't be judged on being a person."

"And I've become so aware of the shtick that exists within my kind of lyrical narrative as well, because obviously I love everything that I've done previously but now as I got older I see these kind of defence mechanisms whether they be jokes or being slightly sardonic or like he is the big emotional bit of the song but I'm not going to be really emotional. All those kind of things. I think on this record it's slightly more, it's just a bit more open and a bit easier, and genuinely sincere."

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The 1975 click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.