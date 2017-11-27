The 1975 Share 'Love It If We Made It'

The 1975 have shared new song 'Love It If We Made It'.

The band's new album 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' is incoming, with lead single 'Give Yourself A Try' certainly causing a stir.

Racking up millions upon millions of streams, the sharp-edged synth-laden banger is followed by something more subdued.

'Love It If We Made It' references Trump, Jesus, and the failure of modernity to provide a comfortable life for anyone outside the 1%.

It's a downcast, gloriously self-reverential piece of outsider pop, which finds Matty Black leering: "Saying controversial things just for the hell of it..."

