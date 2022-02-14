The 1975 Delete Socials - Is New Music Incoming...?

The 1975 have deleted their socials, sparking rumours of new material.

The band de-activated both their Twitter and Instagram pages, while their official website has been wiped clean.

The move did not go unnoticed by fans, and it follows a tradition by the group: they did it before announcing 2018 album ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ and 2019’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, as just two recent examples.

The move comes as The 1975 make key changes to the team around them, including taking on board a new PR - Huxley Agency.

Last month a video from The 1975 showed frontman Matty Healy working in the studio with an acoustic guitar - it was dubbed ‘Part 5, day 1’.

As if that wasn't enough, manager Jamie Obourne also gave fans an update:

I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful. : ) x — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) February 13, 2022

Keep 'em peeled!

- - -

Photo Credit: Lauren McDermott

- - -