The 1975 Criticised By Mother Of Manchester Arena Attack Victim

02 · 09 · 2019

The 1975 have faced criticism from the mother of one of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The band's new video 'People' is online now, and features a number of controversial scenes.

At one point singer Matty Healey is shown wearing a terrorist backpack, before he hits the switch and the screen explodes into colour.

Find the video below.

Now the mother of a victim of the Manchester Arena attack has criticised the video, explaining that she believes it "glamourises suicide bombers..."

Figen Murray's son Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the attack, and she tweeted her disappointment at the band's actions:

The 1975 have not commented on the claims.

