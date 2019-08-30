The 1975 Criticised By Mother Of Manchester Arena Attack Victim

The 1975 have faced criticism from the mother of one of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The band's new video 'People' is online now, and features a number of controversial scenes.

At one point singer Matty Healey is shown wearing a terrorist backpack, before he hits the switch and the screen explodes into colour.

Find the video below.

Now the mother of a victim of the Manchester Arena attack has criticised the video, explaining that she believes it "glamourises suicide bombers..."

Figen Murray's son Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the attack, and she tweeted her disappointment at the band's actions:

The 1975. Matt Healey.....what the hell were you thinking of releasing a music video where you carry a suicide vest and blow yourself up? You are from Manchester. Be ashamed..... be very ashamed. It is disgusting and an insult to the 22 people murdered. — Figen Murray (@FigenMurray) September 1, 2019

I know it was only a split second but my son and the others died in a split second. That was all it took. Devastated that this is even out there for young people to see as it glamourises suicide bombers. How can that even be circulated. https://t.co/LEccOJXtos — Figen Murray (@FigenMurray) September 1, 2019

The 1975 have not commented on the claims.