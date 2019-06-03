That Lewis Capaldi, Noel Gallagher Row Is Hotting Up

Noel Gallagher doesn't hold back on his opinions. Whether it's Blur or his own brother, the guitarist has a wicked way with words.

Recently slating Lewis Capaldi in an interview with Variety, the Scottish songwriter responded with a hilarious Instagram clip, before walking onstage at Glastonbury dressed in true Gallagher style.

Noel isn't one to take this lightly, informing Variety that "wank" Capaldi looks like Star Wars character Chewbacca.

“F—ing Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes,” Gallagher told Variety. “The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his f—ing life so far. He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but f—ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for f—‘s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

So what does Lewis Capaldi do? Does he sit in the corner, weeping solemnly? Or does he photoshop himself to look like Chewbacca and use it as a profile pic?

