TGC Share Crystalline Synth Pop Track 'Summon Our Love'

TGC return with new single 'Summon Our Love'.

The project is a union of two disparate, dynamic souls, with Marlow Bevan (originally from Warwick, in England) uniting with Norway's Milla Fay Sunde.

The two are currently based in Oslo, and there's an icy appeal to their synth pop constructions, which harbour reminiscences of Chromatics, say, or even Blue Hawaii.

Pinning down their ideas, new album 'Parallels' will be released shortly, while new single 'Summon Our Love' is out now.

Lyrically, it deals with re-union and renewal, the process of reconnecting after a long time spent during lockdown.

Milla Fay Sundae comments: "Reuniting after tough times and summoning our love in a carefree moment is probably the dream of many right now. I hope this song can represent the magical summer that we’re all longing for!”

Shimmering with an inner light, you can check out 'Summon Our Love' below.