Teyana Taylor Joins The Class Of 2020 For 'Made It'

Teyana Taylor has shared the graduation themed video for 'Made It'.

The R&B songwriter's new album - titled, appropriately enough, 'THE ALBUM' - is slated to arrive this year, and it promises to be a key moment for Teyana.

With her outrageous single 'Bare Wit Me' becoming a viral success, she's ready to showcase another side to her personality.

A song about self-worth and striving for success, 'Made It' is a superbly uplifting piece of R&B delivered with a touch of class.

The graduation themed video feels a little poignant, too, given how many students around the world are missing out on such ceremonies.

