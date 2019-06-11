Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert Welcome Second Child

R&B songwriter Teyana Taylor has given birth to her second child.

The American artist revealed she was pregnant earlier this year, showing off her bump in the 'Wake Up Love' video.

In a message over the weekend, her husband - NBA pro Iman Shumpert - revealed the child was born at home.

A healthy baby daughter, he wrote:

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose... (Rue) decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!”

He continued: “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Teyana Taylor's new release 'The Album' landed earlier this year.

