Teyana Taylor Confirms New Album Project

Teyana Taylor has detailed plans for her new album project.

The record is called 'The Album' and will land on June 19th, released on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.

The tracklisting was unveiled on Teyana's Instagram, and features high profile guests, such as Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Future, Kehlani, Quavo, and Rick Ross.

The songwriter's most recent album was 'K.T.S.E.' in 2018, which was produced by 2018; last summer she shared the single 'How You Want It?', which will appear on 'The Album'.

'The Album' will be released on June 19th.

