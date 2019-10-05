Texan Psych-Rockers Megafauna Blaze A Trail With 'Mishka'

Austin psych-rock outfit Megafauna return with emphatic new song 'Mishka' - tune in now.

The band are a universe unto themselves, with each release appearing like a solar flare across the psychedelic cosmos.

A key part of Texas' remarkably fertile acid underground, the group's new single 'Mishka' is a delirious, lysergic journey.

Produced, engineered and mixed by Curtis Roush at Escondido Sound, it offers a very skewed take on love and devotion.

Singer Dani Neff explains: "Mishka was inspired by a co-worker who was in love with her stuffed-bear backpack. It was her companion and she would talk to it but it would never respond. It reminded me of a certain kind of love."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Michael Worchel

