Test Icicles' Sam Mehran Has Died

Test Icicles musician Sam Mehran has died, it has been reported.

The group were central to nu rave, and their bonkers debut album 'For Screening Purposes Only' was a blizzard of neon ideas and fluorescent innovation.

Splitting in 2006, the band produced by Dev Hynes and producer Rory Attwell, while Sam Mehran embarked on a number of new activities.

Recording under the name Outer Limits Recordings, Sam released two intriguing full length projects.

Zak Mering of GunkTV Records confirmed the news of Sam Mehran's death in a short social media post paying his respects to the songwriter.

"You will be sorely missed and loved by many forever," he wrote. "The most talented musician I’ve ever had the pleasure of being close friends with. I know you’re in a better place brother. You will not be forgotten."

Here's the tribute in full below.

