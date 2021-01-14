TESSEL's 'Family Time' Has A Skip In Its Step

Utrecht four-piece TESSEL have shared their new single 'Family Time'.

The band have a truly uplifting approach, with their sunshine-flecked indie pop reminiscent of Mac DeMarco or even early Vampire Weekend.

New single 'Family Time' radiates with joy, a song about spending time with those closest to you.

During this pandemic year those moments have become more and more precious, lending the song an added intensity.

Skipping and leaping with innocent glee, we're hearing shades of Beach Fossils, or even that first Real Estate record.

TESSEL comment...

“Even though the sound is light and cheerful, the themes of the lyrics carry the opposite message. The song tells a story of a person who has become entangled in the image of 'the perfect life'. Just when everything seems to be right: a family, a beautiful car in the driveway, a dinner with the family, the person decides to flee, because 'All I ever know, great moments will pass...'”

Photo Credit: Jantina Talsma

