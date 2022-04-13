Tess Parks Shares Psych Burner 'Do You Pray?'

Tess Parks has shared new fuzzed out psych burner 'Do You Pray?' - tune in now.

The London based psychedelic voyager returns this year, with new album 'And Those Who Were Seen Dancing' out shortly.

Released on Fuzz Club, the record finds the Toronto born songwriter pushing herself into lysergic new climes.

New single 'Do You Pray?' is an intense, fuzzed out psych burner, with its 1968 feel overhauled by Tess Parks' creative lens.

Tess Parks recalls: “My friend Annie just asked me one day out of the blue, ‘Do you pray?’, and I thought, ‘Wow, yes I love that and yes I do, every day.’ The song is a mix of two traditionals: ‘My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean’ and ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’. This is one of a few songs on the album where my dad can be heard playing my grand-fathers old piano.” Out now, 'Do You Pray?' is aligned to a neat new video, featuring a whirling central figure as the music evolves.

She adds...

“​​Mark Wagner is seen whirling like a dervish, a sacred dance derived from the ancient Sufi practise, ritual and meditation of the 'Sema'. The dance is trance and euphoria-inducing and offers a sense of connectedness and expansiveness among many other virtues. I have been a fan of Mark Wagner for years now. I can’t even remember how I came across him, but I would always watch his videos and be absolutely mesmerised.”

“I messaged him late last year and asked him to dance in this video and I said he could choose wherever he wanted to in the whole world to film it. Our correspondence was no more than a few e-mails back and forth, not even a phone call. He sent me this video and I was actually speechless. Not only had I been unaware that he was based in London, but we had shot outtakes for the 2018 album cover with Anton [Newcombe] at the exact location that he had chosen. Mysticism at its finest!”

Tune in now.

'And Those Who Were Seen Dancing' will be released on May 20th via Fuzz Club.

Photo Credit: Katy Newcombe

