Tess Parks Returns With New Album 'And Those Who Were Seen Dancing'

Tess Parks will release her new album 'And Those Who Were Seen Dancing' on May 20th.

The Toronto born artist is now based in London, a city that forms the context to her latest work.

Recently focussing on the collaborative side of her songwriting - notably with Anton Newcombe - Tess goes it alone on this new album.

Her first full length solo album since 'Blood Hot' in 2013, 'And Those Who Were Seen Dancing' will be ushered into the world through Fuzz Club.

“In my mind, this album is like hopscotch”, Parks says of ‘And Those Who Were Seen Dancing’: “These songs were pieced together over time in London, Toronto and Los Angeles with friends and family between August 2019 and March 2021. So many other versions of these songs exist. The recording and final completion of this album took over two years and wow - the lesson I have learned the most is that words are spells. If I didn’t know it before, I know it now for sure. I only want to put good out into the universe.”

New single 'Happy Birthday Forever' is a meditative, drone-heavy piece of psych-pop, one that pivots between charming, almost Baroque flourishes and bleached-out desert rock.

A song of escapism, 'Happy Birthday Forever' balances vintage psych elements and spaced out shoegaze textures, while retaining its pop sensitivities.

Photo Credit: Luz Gallardo

