Terry Presume's Melodic Flair Lights Up Wistful New Single 'Did Me Wrong'

Florida rap riser Terry Presume has shared his new single 'Did Me Wrong'.

An artist who intends to walk his own path, Terry Presume matches club tropes to a melodic flair and a wistful edge.

Thoughtful, and deeper than most, his work is an arena for the rapper to open up about some of his fears, doubts, and ambitions.

New single 'Did Me Wrong' is about cutting negativity out of his life, and it's done with a sense of quiet affirmation.

He comments: “I give everybody a chance, if you mess that up there will never be another...”

Quincy Banks directed the video, who taps into a classic cinema reference: "I immediately thought of Terry on this journey. Inspired by Midnight Cowboy, I wanted the case to represent anything that’s important to us."

Tune in now.

