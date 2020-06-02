Terrace Martin, Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico, Daylyt Collaborate On 'PIG FEET'

Terrace Martin, Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico, and Daylyt combine on new song 'PIG FEET'.

Out now, the song was seemingly pieced together as an impromptu reaction to events in the United States right now, prompted by the death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd during a police arrest.

The incident in Minneapolis sparked a global outcry, with protests taking place in every single state of America.

'PIG FEET' is an emotional reaction to this, a song about resistance, protection, and also mourning.

Terrace Martin comments: “Someone asked, how do I feel? I told them hurt, fearless, angry, aware and fully ready to protect me, my family & my people at all cost.”

Tune in now.

