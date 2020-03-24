Tep No Shares New Single 'Sippin' On Feelings'

Super-producer Tep No has shared new single 'Sippin' On Feelings'.

The Canadian artist seems to craft stadium-filling monsters each time around, with his cliff-edge electronics built for colossal crowds.

Each passing release goes viral, swiftly absorbed by his million-strong army of fans - an army currently on lockdown.

Tep No seems to tap into the fatalistic mood that has swept across many parts of the world, with new single 'Sippin' On Feelings' having a dark twinge to it.

He comments: “The song focuses on the realities of death, trying to find your purpose in life while looking for love in an uncertain world, and drinking to pass the time, to deal with desperation and rejection when you're single. You drink to forget about how shitty our world is right now.”

“You're dealing with a pandemic; you're all by yourself and the days blend in with the others, and you're social distancing from friends and potential lovers. You're drinking to pass the time, to deal with overwhelming feelings of life and death, because you don't know if you'll be ok or if your friends and family will be ok; you also reflect on the afterlife and you wonder if you'll find love before you die. My song brings you there unfortunately, but I think it's a relevant topic, moreso now than any other time in history.”

Out now, the single utilises lazer-guided melodies and thumping digital percussion, building towards a grande finale.

Tune in now.

