Tenesha The Wordsmith's Artistry Is Creating Its Own Lane

Bay Area artist Tenesha The Wordsmith has detailed her new release 'Peacocks & Other Savage Beasts'.

The spoken word artist works against a template of left field electronics, soul, hip-hop, and the outermost limits of jazz, constantly chafing against restraints.

Tenesha reached wider prominence on her vital 2018 release 'Black Noise 2084', a startling piece of inspired afro-futurist narrative.

It's an approach she continues on her new project, with 'Peacocks & Other Savage Beasts' set to land on August 30th.

She reflected on her approach recently, commenting:

“I write about what I want to celebrate; family, community, resilience, and hope. I also write about what I want seen; poverty, racism, sexism and trauma. I want to put into words concepts that I struggle with on a personal level that are also concepts that exist on a broader human level.”

“After hearing me perform or reading something I write, I want people to celebrate what is good but under-appreciated and I want people to think about the way they think and question what they value. It seems like I want to do a lot with just a few poems but, words are powerful...”

The title piece is online now, a complex but direct and dynamic work, in which Tenesha The Wordsmith piles up phrase upon phrase, until the whole artiface shatters.

In the piece she says: “I hope between these lines you find healing. I hope your compassion for others grows. I hope you will make the decision you were afraid to make. I hope you will learn how to turn pain into power and purpose. Decide which type of beast you want to be and if you can’t make up your mind, watch the women…”

Tune in now.

<a href="http://teneshathewordsmith.bandcamp.com/album/peacocks-and-other-savage-beasts">Peacocks and Other Savage Beasts by Tenesha The WordSmith</a>

