Tender Share Two Gorgeous New Songs

Tender have shared two gorgeous new songs - check out 'Bottled Up' and 'Can’t Show My Face' now.

The duo's Partisan Records backed debut album 'Fear Of Falling Asleep' will emerge in January, and it's the duo's boldest statement yet.

These two new releases underline their creative vitality, with those murky but so suggestive synths intertwined around James Cullen’s androgynous vocal.

'Bottled Up' feels more direct, with 'Can't Show My Face' becoming submerged in divine melancholy.

Tender say...

"We don’t always know how we are going feel when we wake up, sometimes it’s a struggle to face the world. These next two songs explore that. It’s ok not to feel your best self and it’s ok to keep it to yourself and not have to know why you feel the way you do. It’s accepting the negative and learning to live with it as just another part of you."

Both are online, and you can check them out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.