Tems Returns With Addictive New Single 'Damages'

Hot on the heels of Burna Boy’s global success comes another azonto star: Temilade Openiyi a.k.a. Tems.

'Damages' is the newest song from Nigerian artist, and the lead single from her upcoming EP ‘For Broken Ears’. A fusion of dancehall, hiplife and contemporary R&B, on 'Damages' Tems refuse to be messed around any longer.

“So tell me what you need from me now”, she sings, “Cos I am done with this now / No more damages...”

Ditching her career as a digital marketer two years ago to pursue music full time, Tems has since dropped a number of singles, establishing herself as a promising young talent.

Just as with her previous work, the songs on ‘For Broken Ears’ have been written and produced by Tems herself, with additional production by Oddio, Spax and Omeiza.

Scheduled for release on September 25th, ‘For Broken Ears’ will be the debut EP of singer, writer and producer Tems.

Listen to the project’s lead single 'Damages' below.

Words: Sidney Franklyn

