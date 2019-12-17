Temples Share Sean Ono Lennon Produced 'Paraphernalia'

Temples have shared their new Sean Ono Lennon produced single 'Paraphernalia'.

The band released their new album 'Hot Motion' last year, and the new single was kicked off during those sessions.

Completing a global tour in 2019, the UK group shared a bill with The Claypool Lennon Delirium, linking with Sean Ono Lennon afterwards.

Hitting his studio, Temples completed work on their other-worldly new single, one that moves from plangent psychedelia to surging funk-pop.

“I’d always been a fan of the band. Had seen them play some pretty great shows over the years,” says Lennon.

The band's Tom Walmsley adds: “We couldn’t think of any greater mind than his to create with on this track...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.