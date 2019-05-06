Temples Blast Back With Psych Jammer 'Hot Motion'

Temples are back.

The psych kids steered their immaculate debut album into the Top 10 before releasing a stomping follow up on Heavenly Recordings.

Taking time out, Temples have completed work on their third album, with 'Hot Motion' set to land on September 27th.

Released via ATO Recordings, the album follows a stellar comeback set at All Points East Festival in London.

The stomping title track is online now, matching their preening T-Rex impulses to some stunning psychedelic textures and an innate pop touch.

A song about “the tensions of desire, dreams and nightmares” you can find it below.

'Hot Motion' will be released on September 27th. Catch Temples at the following headline shows:

December

2 Brighton Komedia

4 Newcastle Riverside

6 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

7 Southampton Engine Rooms

8 London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.