Tempesst Confirm Debut Album 'Must Be A Dream'

Tempesst will release new album 'Must Be A Dream' on September 30th.

The London based Aussies have shared a string of fantastic singles and EPs, working from their East London studio hub.

Spending 2019 working on fresh material, the group's debut album is now complete.

Out on September 30th, it's trailed by single 'On The Run', a thoughtful piece of psych-pop that muses on friendship, loss, and the passing of time.

Singer Toma shares:

“‘On The Run’ was written about a close friend who disappeared for a decade and returned as someone completely different, and it’s an ongoing trauma.”

“When I connected the music to the lyrics to try and finish the song, it felt like it had a rolling rhythm, so the chorus fell into place from there. For me, this song carries a lot more emotional weight.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: György László

