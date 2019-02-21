Tempa & Scorpz Share 'Gift Of The Gab'

Birmingham duo Tempa & Scorpz have shared their vital new single 'Gift Of The Gab'.

The pair are integral parts of the Midlands grime scene, two MCs who can spray over anything in their path.

Linking with Rinse, new EP 'Gift Of The Gab' was exclusively produced by Silencer, the legendary grime producer fka Teddy Music who has worked with Giggs, P Money, and other seminal talents.

Keeping it raw, the title track has a playful edge - "Just dropped a single and now she wanna mingle..." - as the pair search out for a "peng ting with a hint of German".

Staying locked at 140, there's an air of menace as their voices bounce off each other, boasting: "Got niggers in the field like Inter Milan..."

A potent blast from the new EP, you can check out 'Gift Of The Gab' below.

'Gift Of The Gab' EP will be released on August 2nd. Tracklisting:

Drip

Gift Of The Gab

Reason

No Hook

