Teleman's Hiro Ama Details New EP 'Uncertainty'

Teleman drummer Hiro Ama has laid out plans for a new solo EP.

Having spent the best part of a decade supplying the rhythmic pulse of Teleman, Hiro Ama has decided to show off another aspect of his creativity.

Debut solo EP 'Uncertainty' is out on August 14th via PRAH Recordings, and its landscape of skittering electronics should be familiar to fans of Jon Hopkins, say, or Dark Sky.

Balancing opaque digitalism against a flush of emotion, Hiro Ama has shared his new single 'Broken Satellite'.

Shot through with poignancy, it's an oddly moving listen. He comments:

“There’s a sadness that it's not needed anymore, but then it's kind of beautiful in the way that it's just there floating around...”

Tune in now.

