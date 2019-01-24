Teleman Announce 'Family Of Aliens' Remix Album

Teleman are set to release a remixed accompaniment to 'Family Of Aliens' on May 17th.

The psych-pop band scratched an electronic itch on last year's 'Family Of Aliens', a remarkable evolution from the group.

Produced by Boxed In, the record has now been given the remix treatment by a number of guest artists, with everyone from Ghost Culture to Seven Davis Jr and even Teleman themselves stepping up to the plate.

Out on May 17th, 'Family Of Remixes' is trailed by Ghost Culture's subtle, pared back take on title cut 'Family Of Aliens'.

Dive in below.

Catch Teleman at the following shows:

April

22 Cardiff Globe

23 Cambridge Junction

24 London Hackney EartH

25 Bristol Fleece (SOLD OUT)

26 Leicester O2 Academy

27 Manchester Gorilla (SOLD OUT)

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.