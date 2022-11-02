TeleChild Share New Single 'Too Much Trouble'

Middle East project TeleChild have shared new single 'Too Much Trouble'.

The pair - Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi - came of age in Lebanon, before later embarking on their journey through academia.

Reconvening in Dubai, the duo realised that music remained their first love, an inescapable part of their lives.

Deciding to write songs together, TeleChild came into being, merging alt-rock styles with a soulful appeal.

New single ‘Too Much Trouble’ is a plea to switch off from the tech world, to unplug yourself from social media and locate a more human space.

Finely distilled songwriting, it finds TeleChild learning to take a step back. The duo comment...

“‘Too Much Trouble’ takes a look at how we’ve become socially and pokes fun at it. It’s a reminder to take a break from being plugged in, and a plea not to share every mundane thing happening to us.”

“It explores the wicked side of human nature, and how it won’t be 'too much trouble' for us to become self-absorbed and apathetic to our surroundings. The track isn’t all that cynical though… you’ve got to stay tuned to its second part to catch that glimmer of hope and feel holy about it.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: DAZL Production

