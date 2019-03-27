Tegan And Sara Share New 'I'll Be Back Someday' Video

Tegan And Sara have shared the full video for their song 'I'll Be Back Someday'.

The Canadian duo are set to look back this year, with the release of their first memoir - High School - and a brand new album.

The catch? Well, the album is actually prompted by demos the two recorded during high school, and closely links to the memoir.

New track 'I'll Be Back Someday' is online now, this wistful, youthful air that now comes with a colour-splashed video.

Relatively simple, the video's keen eye for tone and colour makes it high adept - we're digging the outfits, the nuanced shift between the set and Tegan And Sara.

Tune in now.

Tegan And Sara will release new album 'Hey, I’m Just Like You' on September 27th.