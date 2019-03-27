Tegan And Sara Share New 'I'll Be Back Someday' Video

It makes use of simple but striking colour...
Robin Murray
News
27 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 27 · 08 · 2019
0

Tegan And Sara have shared the full video for their song 'I'll Be Back Someday'.

The Canadian duo are set to look back this year, with the release of their first memoir - High School - and a brand new album.

The catch? Well, the album is actually prompted by demos the two recorded during high school, and closely links to the memoir.

New track 'I'll Be Back Someday' is online now, this wistful, youthful air that now comes with a colour-splashed video.

Relatively simple, the video's keen eye for tone and colour makes it high adept - we're digging the outfits, the nuanced shift between the set and Tegan And Sara.

Tune in now.

Tegan And Sara will release new album 'Hey, I’m Just Like You' on September 27th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Tegan and Sara
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next