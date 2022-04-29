Tegan and Sara Return With 'F*****g Up What Matters'

Canadian duo Tegan and Sara are the epitome of musical evolution. With a sprawling back-catalogue, rumbling in the realms of introspective indie-rock, before bursting into the world of synth-pop, the singer-songwriter identical twins are constantly evolving with the times. And it seems like it’s time for their next phase, if new single ‘Fucking Up What Matters’ and their new label signing with Mom+Pop is anything to go by.

Co-produced with John Congleton, the fresh single ‘Fucking Up What Matters’ plays into the twin’s love of synths, a shimmery burst of tongue-in-cheek charm. It’s a track that feels like a ray of sunshine, bouncy drumbeat and playful instrumentals washing over you.

The track explores that terrifying feeling of wanting to burn everything to the ground and start again. Speaking on the track, Tegan Quin says: “it felt like an ode to the moment in your life when you realise that you have most, if not all of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all... It’s the feeling you have when you think you might have hit a new low, and yet you’ve never felt so good.”

Nine albums in, it’s understandable that these feelings might be bubbling beneath the surface. However, there’s luckily never been a strain on the duo’s creativity - the pair have a graphic novel duology Tegan & Sara: Junior High and Tegan & Sara: Crush on the horizon. And the publication game is no new feat for the pair, the twins having written a New York Times bestselling memoir ‘High School’ in 2019, which is also currently being adapted into a coming-of-age TV series of the same name for Amazon Freevee.

There’s truly no stopping these two creative souls - and no limit to what the future may hold.

Words: Emily Swingle

Photo Credit: Pamela Littky

