Tegan And Sara Announce New Album 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'

Tegan And Sara are set to release new album 'Hey, I'm Just Like You' later this year.

The duo released their previous album 'The Con X: Covers' in 2017, and since then have focussed on penning their memoir.

New book High School lands later in the year, and part of this process involving sifting through old demos they recorded in secondary school.

Realising that the material carried a certain potency, these recordings form the primary inspiration for new record 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'.

Alex Hope produced the record, seemingly the first to be completed by a team composed entirely of women.

A note on their website reads...

"Last year while writing our new memoir, we came across two cassette tapes with dozens of songs we wrote in high school. Defiant and melodramatic, the songs captured the exultation and grief of first loves, first losses, ecstatic kiss-offs, and psychedelic tributes to the friendships we had as teenagers."

"It had been over twenty years since we had heard the songs and quite honestly, we both expected to listen once, cringe, and bury them for another couple decades. But they were good. Like, really good. They were raw, and in some cases the lyrics were hard to decipher. But the melodies, the honesty in the words, and the joy listening to them after all these years was undeniable."

"We decided immediately that those songs were the demos we’d use to build the new Tegan and Sara record."

Tegan And Sara add:

"Hey, I’m Just Like You has twelve songs, but in making those twelve songs we pulled sections from nearly twenty of those lost high school demos. We kept the original lyrics where we could, and we only wrote four new sections. In some cases, Sara sings songs I wrote, and in other cases I sing songs she wrote. For the first time ever, we share vocal duties on a handful of songs making them the first truly 'Tegan AND Sara' songs."

"Alex Hope produced the record in Vancouver, where we recorded this past April and May. It is also the FIRST Tegan and Sara album produced, performed, engineered, mixed, and mastered by a team of all women."

'Hey, I'm Just Like You' will be released on September 27th. Tegan And Sara's book High School lands on September 24th.

