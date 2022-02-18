TeeZee Drops Emphatic New Project 'Arrested By Love'

TeeZee has shared his nine-track project 'Arrested By Love' in full.

The multi-faceted artist splits his time between Lagos and London, amassing a heavyweight crew of collaborators.

'Arrested By Love' borrows from afrobeats, R&B, UK rap, dancehall, and more, but the results are pure, distilled TeeZee.

Out now, it features Pa Salieu and BackRoad Gee, Davido and Prettyboy DO, Lancey Foux and Knucks, amongst others.

A broad but engaging display, 'Arrested By Love' is powered by an all-too-rare sense of immediacy.

TeeZee comments...

“For me, I want the world to see ARRESTED BY LOVE as an action-packed Nollywood blockbuster that encompasses all genres. I show a range of emotions in this music this is the first time I really let every part of myself really flourish and come to the forefront. It's a story about love and finding yourself, a story about exploration and the highs and lows of being a human being…from being a zero to a hero, being a superhero to a super villain and back again, and I think that's what life is all about. It’s a story about how love is the most overpowering form or force that I have experienced, whether it’s the love I have for my son, my woman or my sibling, family and friends”.

Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland

