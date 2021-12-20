Teezee Drops Chilled Out Cut 'New Government'

Nigerian star Teezee has shared his latest single 'New Government'.

Out now, the track was inspired by new music in Ghana, and is intended to link together the alte scenes in Lagos and Accra.

Supremely chilled out, the VT Kingville produced track continues Teezee's aim of highlighting new artists, featuring both Prettyboy DO and Kofi Mole.

The self-styled Fresh Prince Of LasGidi is at the forefront, however, leading the charge and setting himself up for a massive 2022.

Check out the Yawphanta directed visuals below.

