TeeZee, Davido Link On New Bouncer 'Badi'

TeeZee and Davido team up on new single 'Badi'.
TeeZee is perhaps the best-connected man in Nigerian music, a key member of DRB Las Gidi and a true Alté scene pioneer.
'Badi' finds TeeZee linking with Davido, one of Nigeria's biggest musical exports this century.
Out now, it's a brand new bouncer, packed with energy and a quiet sense of empowerment.
For his part, TeeZee calls it “a love letter to people of colour – women, men and non-binary people in all shapes and sizes across the globe”.
Directed by Aboveground x Metallic Inc, the video for 'Badi' references vintage 00s Nollywood cinema.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Ibrahim Adewole
