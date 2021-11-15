TeeZee, Davido Link On New Bouncer 'Badi'

TeeZee and Davido team up on new single 'Badi'.

TeeZee is perhaps the best-connected man in Nigerian music, a key member of DRB Las Gidi and a true Alté scene pioneer.

'Badi' finds TeeZee linking with Davido, one of Nigeria's biggest musical exports this century.

Out now, it's a brand new bouncer, packed with energy and a quiet sense of empowerment.

For his part, TeeZee calls it “a love letter to people of colour – women, men and non-binary people in all shapes and sizes across the globe”.

Directed by Aboveground x Metallic Inc, the video for 'Badi' references vintage 00s Nollywood cinema.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ibrahim Adewole

