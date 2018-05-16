Teeth Of The Sea Link With Erol Alkan On 'I'd Rather, Jack'

Teeth Of The Sea partner with Erol Alkan on bold new song 'I'd Rather, Jack'.

The group will release new album 'Wraith' on February 22nd, and it finds them approaching music from a host of fresh angles.

Linking with Erol Alkan at his London studio, Teeth Of The Sea began constructing something startlingly different, a kind of caustic but euphoric piece of avant-electro.

'I'd Rather, Jack' is both an exceptional pun and a muscular, jagged work out, a distinctly original piece of EBM derived production.

Erol Alkan comments: "I’ve been a fan and friend of Teeth Of The Sea for a number of years. We have a shared love of music people wouldn’t associate with me, so being able to work with them and flex that part of my musical mind was a joy."

Tune in now.

