Teeth Of The Sea Announce New Album 'WRAITH'

Teeth Of The Sea have shared details of their new album 'WRAITH'.

The band's fifth album will be released on February 22nd, and it finds the Welsh group expanding their horizons via a series of guests.

Erol Alkan utilises the tools in the Phantasy studio, while other collaborators include Valentina Magaletti, Chlöe Herington, and Katharine Gifford.

Out on February 22nd, 'WRAITH' is preceded by wonderful new song 'Hiraeth', with its title referencing a Welsh word that means 'a longing for home'.

A bold return, 'Hiraeth' moves from crunching, neo-industrial scenes through Morricone-esque soundscapes and melancholic brass.

A vivid, almost cinematic offering, 'Hiraeth' promises much from the band's incoming LP.

'WRAITH' will be released on February 22nd.

