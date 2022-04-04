Teenage Fanclub's 'I Left A Light On' Has A Calming, Classic Feel

Teenage Fanclub have shared their new single 'I Left A Light On'.

The band's 2021 album 'Endless Arcade' had a refreshing feel, aided in part by an overhauled line up.

Gaining new voices, the group rallied with an excellent LP, before laying out touring plans.

Set to kick off their latest UK run with a Glasgow show this week, Teenage Fanclub have just ushered a new single out into the world.

'I Left A Light On' leans towards the classic, with its calming atmosphere aided by those impeccable harmonies.

Penned during sessions for 'Endless Arcade' it was then recorded recently at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

Commenting on the song Norman Blake says: “I wrote this song on the piano at Rockfield Studios while we were mixing Endless Arcade. We went back there recently to record it. As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album, this song is the first signpost towards that”.

Ryan Eddleston went in the studio with Teenage Fanclub to shoot the full video - check it out below.

Catch Teenage Fanclub at the following shows:

April

6 Glasgow SWG3

8 Sheffield Leadmill

9 Leeds Beckett’s

10 Nottingham Rock City

12 Birmingham Institute

13 Norwich Waterfront

14 Bath Komedia

16 Brighton Chalk - SOLD OUT!

17 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

19 London Union Chapel - SOLD OUT!

20 Belfast Empire Music Hall

21 Dublin Academy - SOLD OUT!

- - -