Teenage Fanclub Share New Track 'Everything Is Falling Apart'

Teenage Fanclub split!

Or so the headlines suggested. The departure of Gerard Love was a grievous loss to the band, leaving as 2018 came to a close.

Bidding adieu to one another with a series of anniversary shows, Teenage Fanclub welcomed fellow Celtic songwriter Euros Child on board.

Amid the turbulence the band seem to have done what they do best, going back into the studio to craft new material.

Online now, 'Everything Is Falling Apart' is a crisp piece of minimalist guitar pop, slightly reminiscent of Flying Nun in its wiry guitar lines.

The slightly paranoid feel is perhaps apt given the past few month in the life of the band, but there's still a searing sense of life at work in those harmonies.

Rumours of their demise have been greatly exaggerated, it seems...

